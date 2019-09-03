Ganesh Festival in Perth

Source: Maharashtra Mandal Perth Facebook
Published 3 September 2019 at 11:57am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The colours, the faith and following of the Ganesh Utsav finds a proud place in Australia, as Indian Australians in various States celebrate the festival with fervour. The Maharashtra Mandal Perth have been celebrating Ganesh Festival on a large scale for the last two years. This year they expect more than 2,000 people to participate in the festival. Besides welcoming Lord Ganesh with the traditional Dhol Tasha group with Lezim they have spread it out towards multi-cultural hues by including Aboriginal and Russian performances too. SBS Hindi spoke with Yogesh Bhide who tells us more about the two day festival on 7th and 8th September.
