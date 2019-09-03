SBS Hindi

Ganesh Festival in Perth

SBS Hindi

Ganesh Utsav Perth

Source: Maharashtra Mandal Perth Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2019 at 11:57am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The colours, the faith and following of the Ganesh Utsav finds a proud place in Australia, as Indian Australians in various States celebrate the festival with fervour. The Maharashtra Mandal Perth have been celebrating Ganesh Festival on a large scale for the last two years. This year they expect more than 2,000 people to participate in the festival. Besides welcoming Lord Ganesh with the traditional Dhol Tasha group with Lezim they have spread it out towards multi-cultural hues by including Aboriginal and Russian performances too. SBS Hindi spoke with Yogesh Bhide who tells us more about the two day festival on 7th and 8th September.

Published 3 September 2019 at 11:57am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी