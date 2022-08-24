सेटलमेंट गाइड

Getting help when your loved one has gambling problems

सेटलमेंट गाइड

slot machines.jpg

Pokies present more risk of harm than any other form of gambling, according to an NSW Responsible Gaming Fund report.

Published 24 August 2022 at 3:36pm, updated 25 August 2022 at 1:20pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Anita Barar
There is no cure when it comes to gambling addiction. But when family and friends of problem gamblers get the right support for themselves, they are more likely to help their loved ones recover. In Australia, help is available in your language.

