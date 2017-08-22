Glimpses of students' lives in UNSW

घर से दूर, वतन से दूर पढ़ने आए ये युवा अपनी नई दुनिया में कैसे उस सब को शामिल कर लेते हैं, जो भारत में छूट गया है! इन युवाओं ने कैसे यहां एक नया मुल्क, नया परिवार बना लिया है, जानना बहुत दिलचस्प है. देखिए यह वीडियो...
A group of Indian students at UNSW, Sydney. Source: Supplied
Published 22 August 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 23 August 2017 at 10:38am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Let us catch up with Indian students studying in University of New South Wales. A glimpse of their wonderful lives.
Published 22 August 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 23 August 2017 at 10:38am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share