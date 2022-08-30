‘Global-food miles are nearly 20% of total food system emissions’ Eureka prize finalist

Dr Arunima Malik of University of Sydney is one of the researcher of a team nominated this year for the Eureka Prize for Excellence in Interdisciplinary Scientific Research category. Source: Supplied
Published 30 August 2022 at 12:29pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
What we eat affects both individual and environmental health. The team of Dr Arunima Malik, Professor Manfred Lenzen, Professor David Raubenheimer, Dr Mengyu Li and Navoda Liyana Pathirana, from various specialised discipline of University of Sydney, has developed advanced data modelling techniques to trace billions of supply chains and food system emission. The team is one of the finalists running for this year's Eureka Prize for Excellence in Interdisciplinary Scientific Research category. So, what is global-food mile and its impact on climate change? Listen to this interview with Dr Arunima Malik.
