"Golden Delight"- Cooking Competition Winner

Golden Delight

Golden Delight Source: Neena Sharma

Published 6 November 2016 at 6:26pm
By Kumud Merani
The Recipe for Golden Delight by Neena Sharma was the winner of the SBS Diwali Cooking Competition. This recipe was not just delicious but very different and nutritious as well.

GOLDEN DELIGHT

A creamy, indulgent mouth- watering recipe to share with friends and family .



Serves: 6 to 8 people

Preparation Time: 30 minutes approximately

Cooking Time: 50 minutes approximately

INGREDIENTS:

Kaddu - 5 cups peeled and grated

Milk - 2 cups

Ghee - 2 tablespoons

Sugar - ¾ cup

Khoya - ¾ cup

Almond Meal - ¾ cup

Sabudana - 5 tablespoons

Green Elaichi powder - ½ teaspoon

Almonds - 12-15(sliced)

Pistachios - 12-15(sliced)

Rose Water - 1 teaspoon

How to make :

 Wash, peel and grate kaddu. Add ghee to a heavy bottomed pan and sauté the grated kaddu for about 10-15 minutes.

 Then add milk to the sautéed kaddu and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes.

 Meanwhile cook sabudana, in another pan until translucent. This will take about 10-12 minutes,

 Now add Khoya and sugar to the kaddu mixture and cook for 10 minutes.

 Then add cooked sabudana, almond meal and elaichi powder. Cook for another 8-10minutes.

 Turn off the heat. Add rose water to the kheer. Mix.

 Place the kaddu ki kheer in a nice bowl. Garnish with almonds and pistachios.

 Serve chilled or at room temperature.

 ENJOY!!!!!!!!

 

 





