"Golden Delight"- Cooking Competition Winner

GOLDEN DELIGHT
A creamy, indulgent mouth- watering recipe to share with friends and family .
Serves: 6 to 8 people
Preparation Time: 30 minutes approximately
Cooking Time: 50 minutes approximately
INGREDIENTS:
Kaddu - 5 cups peeled and grated
Milk - 2 cups
Ghee - 2 tablespoons
Sugar - ¾ cup
Khoya - ¾ cup
Almond Meal - ¾ cup
Sabudana - 5 tablespoons
Green Elaichi powder - ½ teaspoon
Almonds - 12-15(sliced)
Pistachios - 12-15(sliced)
Rose Water - 1 teaspoon
How to make :
Wash, peel and grate kaddu. Add ghee to a heavy bottomed pan and sauté the grated kaddu for about 10-15 minutes.
Then add milk to the sautéed kaddu and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile cook sabudana, in another pan until translucent. This will take about 10-12 minutes,
Now add Khoya and sugar to the kaddu mixture and cook for 10 minutes.
Then add cooked sabudana, almond meal and elaichi powder. Cook for another 8-10minutes.
Turn off the heat. Add rose water to the kheer. Mix.
Place the kaddu ki kheer in a nice bowl. Garnish with almonds and pistachios.
Serve chilled or at room temperature.
ENJOY!!!!!!!!