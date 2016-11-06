"Golden Delight"- Cooking Competition Winner

Available in other languages

GOLDEN DELIGHT





A creamy, indulgent mouth- watering recipe to share with friends and family .









Serves: 6 to 8 people





Preparation Time: 30 minutes approximately





Cooking Time: 50 minutes approximately





INGREDIENTS:





Kaddu - 5 cups peeled and grated





Milk - 2 cups





Ghee - 2 tablespoons





Sugar - ¾ cup





Khoya - ¾ cup





Almond Meal - ¾ cup





Sabudana - 5 tablespoons





Green Elaichi powder - ½ teaspoon





Almonds - 12-15(sliced)





Pistachios - 12-15(sliced)





Rose Water - 1 teaspoon





How to make :





 Wash, peel and grate kaddu. Add ghee to a heavy bottomed pan and sauté the grated kaddu for about 10-15 minutes.





 Then add milk to the sautéed kaddu and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes.





 Meanwhile cook sabudana, in another pan until translucent. This will take about 10-12 minutes,





 Now add Khoya and sugar to the kaddu mixture and cook for 10 minutes.





 Then add cooked sabudana, almond meal and elaichi powder. Cook for another 8-10minutes.





 Turn off the heat. Add rose water to the kheer. Mix.





 Place the kaddu ki kheer in a nice bowl. Garnish with almonds and pistachios.





 Serve chilled or at room temperature.





 ENJOY!!!!!!!!

























