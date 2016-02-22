SBS Hindi

GOPIO GYAAN Awards 2016

GYAN Awards 2015

GYAN Awards 2015 Source: GOPIO Sydney

Published 22 February 2016 at 11:11am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

GOPIO Sydney, the first chapter in Australia was launched on 11 May 2008. GOPIO is a charitable and Community Services organisation that assists both local and international people of Indian origin. GOPIO Sydney has been recognising and honouring students of Indian origin for the last six years who obtain ATAR 97% or above in their annual event called GYAAN. Tune in to hear more about this year's event.

GOPIO Sydney, the first chapter in Australia was launched on 11 May 2008 by the then International President and current International Chairman, Mr. Inder Singh at Parramatta. Queensland and Victoria each have one GOPIO chapter.

They are a charitable and Community Services organisation that assists both local and international people of Indian origin.

GYAAN 2016: Event

GOPIO Sydney has been recognising and honouring students of Indian origin for the last six years who obtain ATAR 97% or above in their annual event called GYAAN, that stands for GOPIO Young Achievers Award Night.

 





