GOPIO GYAAN Awards 2016

GOPIO Sydney, the first chapter in Australia was launched on 11 May 2008 by the then International President and current International Chairman, Mr. Inder Singh at Parramatta. Queensland and Victoria each have one GOPIO chapter.





They are a charitable and Community Services organisation that assists both local and international people of Indian origin.





GYAAN 2016: Event





GOPIO Sydney has been recognising and honouring students of Indian origin for the last six years who obtain ATAR 97% or above in their annual event called GYAAN, that stands for GOPIO Young Achievers Award Night.



















