Government picks first area for proposed drug - testing of jobseekers

The Turnbull Government has announced Sydney's Canterbury-Bankstown area as the first of three locations for its controversial proposed drug-testing trial of new jobseekers as there has been an increase in new welfare entrants and also an increase in ice-fuelled hospitalisations in this area.





Social Services Minister Christian Porter says the trial would help jobseekers to overcome their drug problems and secure work.











If welfare recipients tested positive the first time, they would be placed on a basics card, already being used in the Canterbury-Bankstown area and other parts of the country.





Among those who are opposing the proposed plan is The Australian Council of Social Services.





Chief executive Cassandra Goldie says the Government needs to talk with professionals involved in the field.





The plan is proposed to come in effect from January next year for a two-year trial period.





***







































