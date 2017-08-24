SBS Hindi

Government picks first area for proposed drug - testing of jobseekers

Published 24 August 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 30 August 2017 at 12:25pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The Turnbull Government has selected the south-western Sydney area of Canterbury-Bankstown as the first location for a proposed drug-testing trial of new jobseekers. Welfare recipients in the area could be randomly tested for drugs from the start of next year.

The Turnbull Government has announced Sydney's Canterbury-Bankstown area as the first of three locations for its controversial proposed drug-testing trial of new jobseekers as there has been an increase in new welfare entrants and also an increase in ice-fuelled hospitalisations in this area.

Social Services Minister Christian Porter says the trial would help jobseekers to overcome their drug problems and secure work.

 

If welfare recipients tested positive the first time, they would be placed on a basics card, already being used in the Canterbury-Bankstown area and other parts of the country.

Among those who are opposing the proposed plan is The Australian Council of Social Services.

Chief executive Cassandra Goldie says the Government needs to talk with professionals involved in the field.

The plan is proposed to come in effect from January next year for a two-year trial period.

