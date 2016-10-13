Graduates struggling to find full-time work in Australia, says report

A recent research by National Institute of Labour Studies shows that between 2008 and 2014, the proportion of new university graduates in full-time employment dropped from 56.4 per cent to 41.7 per cent.





These figures have led researchers to believe that the job prospects of university graduates are not going to improve any time soon.





Is it time that students from Indian subcontinent should start thinking about the return that they would get on their degrees?





Policy expert Usman W. Chohan believes it is time to evaluate return on your degree.





Usman says that that student-to-work ratio of some fields such as medicine was better than others such as language and literature.





He adds that despite the 20 per cent drop in university graduates finding full-time work, the number of commencing students jumped from just under 20,000 to over 27,000.





A significant number of these are international students.





Usman says that it is time that international students from South Asia should also look at vocational diploma or certificate III or IV courses.





To know more about this issue, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Usman W. Chohan, a policy expert and researcher based at UNSW in Canberra.



