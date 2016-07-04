Green School of Thought and Sustainability lessons:SHOLAI CLOAAT

Source: SHOLAAI CLOAAT SCHOOL
SHOLAI CLOAAT is Situated in a beautiful valley close to Kodaikanal in the Palani Hills of Tamil Nadu, this exploration involves the use of sustainable practices such as organic-farming methods to care for the land, the use of renewable energy sources (appropriate technologies), waste segregation and recycling, water management strategies and the implementation of holistic education, inspired by the teachings of J. Krishnamurti in Sholai School.
