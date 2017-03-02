SBS Hindi

Haksar Ki Haveli where Nehru got married

Haksar Haveli, Chandi Chowk

Haksar Haveli, Chandi Chowk Source: Vijay Jayara

Published 2 March 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 2 March 2017 at 2:11pm
By Vivek Asri
Available in other languages

Haksar Ki Haveli has a special place in Indian political history. Once it belonged to Jawahar Lal Nehru's in laws. Indira Gandhi used to play here. Now this place is in ruins. Writer: Vijay Jayara, Presenter: Vivek Asri

In the labyrinthine lanes of Bazar Sita Ram in Chandni Chowk of Delhi, you can easily miss out Haksar Ki Haveli, even if you are searching for it. The best you can get is a glimpse of beautiful old walls behind huge glaring billboards. Not many will be able to tell much about this place as people have forgotten that this mansion once belonged to the most important family of India.

1
Source: Vijay Jayara


2
Source: Vijay Jayara


Once upon a time, here stood a grand haveli (mansion). A playground for some of the children belonging to the most important Political families, is now just another shabby old house. Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful of Indian politicians used to come here as a child and play with her maternal grandmother. And then Indira Gandhi passed away and so did the grandeur of this Haveli. Now this Haveli is just another ruin among dying old houses of Chandi Chowk. This is where Pandit Nehru's Barat (Wedding Procession) was received and he got married to Kamla Nehru in 1916.

Now the Haveli is just a ruin waiting to be restored or cared for. Times have changed but the history remains!

3
Source: Vijay Jayara


 

 

 

