'Happy and fortunate': 183 Australians arrive in Darwin from India

Hindi_281020_ManjinderKaur

Manjinder Kaur (right) and her family have returned from India after almost 8 months. Source: Supplied by Manjinder Kaur

A Qantas flight from Delhi brought 183 Australians home who had been stranded in India due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Manjinder Kaur is one of them.

Highlights:

  • The flight, QF112 brought 183 Australians home.
  • All the passengers are in quarantine at the Howard Springs quarantine facility in Darwin.
  • Eight flights are set to bring 1,300 Australians home from overseas.
Manjinder Kaur is finally in Australia. She arrived in Darwin on Tuesday on a special repatriation flight from Delhi.

Listen to Manjinder Kaur's heartwarming story in her own words:

LISTEN TO
'Happy and fortunate': 183 Australians arrive in Darwin from India image

'Happy and fortunate': 183 Australians arrive in Darwin from India

SBS Hindi

28/10/202008:19
“I had travelled to India on 24 February with a return ticket on 27 March. When Australia announced border closure, I rescheduled my ticket to 24 March. But, I could not travel from my home to Airport due to lockdown in India,” says Ms Kaur, who is in a quarantine facility in Darwin with her husband and daughter.
The Howard Springs quarantine facility in Darwin.
The Howard Springs quarantine facility in Darwin. Source: Supplied by Manjinder Kaur
The flight, QF112 has brought 183 Australians home who had been stranded in India due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Of the passengers, 62 were children, 18 of whom were under the age of two.

Ms Kaur says it was a comfortable journey.

“It was very comfortable. Australian officials and airlines staff were accommodating. They provided us with masks and helped us in every possible way,” she told SBS Hindi on the phone from the Howard Springs quarantine facility in Darwin.
She says the facility is comfortable and every traveller has a single room to stay.

However, some travellers are requesting for hot food containing Indian items.
The travellers will have to pay for the facility. Individuals will be charged $2,500 and families $5,000 for their stay.

Manjinder Kaur and has returned to Australia after almost eight months abroad. However, her journey is not over yet. After a 14-day quarantine in Darwin, she will travel to Perth where they'll have to spend another two weeks in quarantine.

But, she is happy to be back.

“I was so happy when I received a call from DFAT. We had been trying for tickets for so long. I started crying when they told me I had been chosen for the flight.
I request the Australian government to help all those who are stranded. I pray for them that they come back home.”

Tuesday’s flight from Delhi was second of the eight set to bring 1,300 Australians home.

However, more than 25,000 Australians are still stranded overseas.
