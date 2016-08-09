SBS Hindi

Harryjot Parmar is new Indian Australin repping star!

Harryjot Parmar

Harryjot Parmar

Published 9 August 2016 at 4:26pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

An Indian International Student Harryjot Parmar released his first album Broken Hearts and within few days he became star in his own rights. His Youtube video has already hit 7, 50,000 views. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj had an open conversation with Harryjot Parmar who converted his depression and struggles into positive energy.

