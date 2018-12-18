Have you been Racist or Xenophobic? If yes, you could be running for a scholarship

England, Hertfordshire, Hitchin Source: Digital Vision
Published 19 December 2018 at 10:40am, updated 19 December 2018 at 3:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
A Melbourne based Lawfirm is offering a scholarship of $500 to students who admit being racist or xenophobic. Mr Ariel Brott, Partner in this firm, shared the details with SBS Hindi.
