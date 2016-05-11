Healing Power of Raag Bhopali

The amazing healing powers of Indian Classical music as well as Mantras are going viral these days. In continuance of our series on the healing powers of Ragaas with Dr Madhvi Mohindra, we talk about Raag Bhopali. This is a mellow evening Raag and has a very calming effect. Raag Bhopali has a therapeutic effect on people suffering High Blood Pressure! Mind you don't stop taking your tablets but do tune in to hear this melody as a further way of bringing down High Blood Pressure.





Raag Bhopali is known in Karnatak Sangeet as Raag Mohanam. The Raag has been effectively used in many Hindi films and also in Bhajans. Some popular examples are- Jyoti Kalash Chalke and Pankh Hote Tou Ud Aatee Re.









