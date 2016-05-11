SBS Hindi

Healing Power of Raag Bhopali

Published 11 May 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 11 May 2016 at 7:13pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

In our series about the healing powers of Classical Indian Music, today Madhvi Mohindra tells us about Raag Bhopali.This is another ancient Raag whic has a great effect on your body and mind...

 The amazing healing powers of Indian Classical music as well as Mantras are going viral these days. In continuance of our series on the healing powers of Ragaas with Dr Madhvi Mohindra, we talk about Raag Bhopali. This is a mellow evening Raag and has a very calming effect.  Raag Bhopali has a therapeutic effect on people suffering High Blood Pressure! Mind you don't stop taking your tablets but do tune in to hear this melody as a further way of bringing down High Blood Pressure.

Raag Bhopali is known in Karnatak Sangeet as Raag Mohanam. The Raag has been effectively used in many Hindi films and also in Bhajans. Some popular examples are- Jyoti Kalash Chalke and Pankh Hote Tou Ud Aatee Re.



