Health experts issue a special appeal on this World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February every year.

World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February every year. Source: Getty Images/Panuwat Dangsungnoen/EyeEm

Published 4 February 2022 at 12:22pm
Presented by Sahil Makkar
Medical professionals are urging people not to delay their cancer screenings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They say some people are skipping regular checks, which could prove costly for their health.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

