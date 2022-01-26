Health measures announced for safely returning to school during COVID-19

State governments have released their back-to-school plans. Their strong lines of defence against the virus include Rapid Antigen Tests, purifiers in classrooms, staff vaccination mandates and masks. While authorities and health experts support the need for children to return to face-to-face learning, there are concerns that the first term will have a disruptive start.
Published 26 January 2022 at 1:30pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.