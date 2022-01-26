SBS Hindi

Health measures announced for safely returning to school during COVID-19

SBS Hindi

A student applies hand sanitiser in NSW

A student applies hand sanitiser in NSW Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2022 at 1:30pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

State governments have released their back-to-school plans. Their strong lines of defence against the virus include Rapid Antigen Tests, purifiers in classrooms, staff vaccination mandates and masks. While authorities and health experts support the need for children to return to face-to-face learning, there are concerns that the first term will have a disruptive start.

Published 26 January 2022 at 1:30pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

Australia Day ambassadors urge Indian community to celebrate achievements, embrace togetherness

Advertisement


READ MORE

‘Combat stereotypes with stories’: Melbourne lawyer giving voice to Aboriginal communities



READ MORE

Concession card holders are eligible for free RAT tests



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'