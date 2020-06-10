SBS Hindi

Health warnings ahead of more protests

Protesters are seen during a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Melbourne'da 6 Haziran Cumartesi yapılan Black Lives Matter protestosuna katılanlardan birinde koronavirüs çıktı. Source: AAP

Published 10 June 2020 at 4:25pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Australia's political leaders are worried about a possible spike in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks after thousands demonstrated on the weekend in the Black Lives Matter protests. More protests are planned and there are concerns they could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

