Heard of Elephants - Raising concerns about the Elephants

Climate change is causing severe droughts and wider desertification of Africa. Both people and animals are struggling to survive in areas. When this happens people often move into the fertile grounds that are traditional elephant territory (often fertile because of their presence). The resulting conflicts brings about the deaths of many elephants.











This all worsens the situation with climate change, because the elephants are critical to the survival of the African jungles, and those jungles are a critical carbon sink.











Play 'Heard of Elephants' written by Katherine Phelps is being performed for Melbourne Fringe Festival..















