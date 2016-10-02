SBS Hindi

Heard of Elephants - Raising concerns about the Elephants

SBS Hindi

Actors Karanvir Malhotra and Suhasini Seelin

Actors Karanvir Malhotra and Suhasini Seelin Source: Margaret Wong

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2016 at 11:16am, updated 2 October 2016 at 11:56pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There is a danger that Elephants might go extinct. The play 'Heard of Elephants' in Melbourne Fringe Festival raises the concern. Two of the actors Karanvir Malhotra and Suhasini Seelin speak with Anita Barar.

Published 2 October 2016 at 11:16am, updated 2 October 2016 at 11:56pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Climate change is causing severe droughts and wider desertification of Africa. Both people and animals are struggling to survive in areas. When this happens people often move into the fertile grounds that are traditional elephant territory (often fertile because of their presence). The resulting conflicts brings about the deaths of many elephants.

 

This all worsens the situation with climate change, because the elephants are critical to the survival of the African jungles, and those jungles are a critical carbon sink.

 

Play 'Heard of Elephants' written by Katherine Phelps is being performed for Melbourne Fringe Festival..

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels