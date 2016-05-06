SBS Hindi

Highly skilled Indian migrants have turned successful farmers in Griffith: Dr Devaki Monani

SBS Hindi

Farming in Australia

Farming in Australia Source: Wikipedia Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 8:20pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Lecturer at Australian Catholic University, Dr. Devaki Monani, recently conducted research to explore how migrants and refugees were employed in Regional Australia. She made some interesting findings.

Published 6 May 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 8:20pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We have all heard about the Indian farmers in Woolgoolga in NSW.

Sikh migrants first began work as farm labourers in NSW’s Woolgoolga. But due to their sheer hardwork, enterprising efforts, the Indian farming community has grown significantly over decades.

According to community’s estimates, 60% of the banana farms in the Coffs Harbour/ Woolgoolga area comprising about 1255 hectares of land are owned by Indian farmers.

Many have taken to blueberries farming too in the region.

But now, the Indian community has spread its wings further and as Dr. Devaki Monani, lecturer at the Australian Catholic University, told SBS Hindi, since last five years, highly skilled migrants who have made Australia home, have taken to farming in Griffith.


“They arrived in the big cities first. But after they failed to gain employment, many moved to regional Australia and started working on the farms. Many highly skilled migrants who started out as farm hands, contractors at the citrus farms, went on to buy the farms and today there is a growing community of Indian farmers in Griffith,” Dr. Monani said.

She credits this to hard work and Indian entrepreneurial mindset. She also pointed out that it is a recent phenomena which has happened in last 5 years. “Indians who have migrated to Australia have good English proficiency, are educated and qualified, have skills to run business. Most of the new Indian farmers in Griffith today are land owners and don’t shy away from working long hours. One of the farmers I met, worked on his farm from 5am till 7pm and has done very well for himself,” she reveals.

READ MORE

One small but important clue found in Tej Chitnis case



Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds