Hindi Hamari Priya Bhasha

The greatness of Hindi lies in the fact that it has richly absorbed words from more than 40 different languages. It includes words from Bhojpuri, Maithali, Rajasthani and various other Indian Languages.





Hindi has included a very large number of Persian and Arabic as well as Turkish words in it's lexicon.Today most people use innumerable English words in their every day spoken Hindi without even realizing it. Some examples are train, bus, taxi, computer, table, light, switch and many more.





We opened the phone lines for our listeners to participate in a talk back telling us about various English words that we unwittingly use in our spoken Hindi...... The most used word of course is Radio, said a listener! He said, "Radio, the medium you are communicating through with us and we are reaching out to you.





The list of English words in Hindi goes on! Can you add some?









