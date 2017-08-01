Hindi Hamari Priya Bhasha

Hindi- English Teacher

Source: Getty Images

Published 1 August 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 1 August 2017 at 6:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Hindi is the lingua franca of India and the most widely spoken and understood language in India.Hindi is also spoken in Surinam, Guyana, Fiji and Nepal.In the present times Hindi is one of the 10 most powerful languages in the world and the third most spoken language in the world!

The greatness of Hindi lies in the fact that it has richly absorbed words from more than 40 different languages. It includes words from Bhojpuri, Maithali, Rajasthani and various other Indian Languages.

Hindi has included a very large number of Persian and Arabic as well as Turkish words in it's lexicon.Today most people use innumerable English words in their every day spoken Hindi without even realizing it. Some examples are train, bus, taxi, computer, table, light, switch and many more.

We opened the phone lines for our listeners to participate in a talk back telling us about various English words that we unwittingly use in our spoken Hindi...... The most used word of course is Radio, said a listener! He said, "Radio, the medium you are communicating through with us and we are reaching out to you.

The list of English words in Hindi goes on! Can you add some?

 

