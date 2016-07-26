Hindi language Teacher in Melbourne - Manjeet Thethi

Manjeet Thethi was awarded the 'Teacher of the year award' in 2008 by V.S.L. This is the first time when a Hindi langugae teacher was given such honour.
Speaking with Anita Barar, Manjeet talks about importance of learning Hindi language.
SBS is running a Language competition.
The competition invites students as young as four through to Year 12 to express what learning a language mean to them.
The youngest students are asked to draw a picture while primary and high school participants are to submit a written response in a second language.
The inaugural SBS National Languages Competition accepts entries from June 20th to July 29th.
The theme is What does learning a language mean to you?