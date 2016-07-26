SBS Hindi

Hindi language Teacher in Melbourne - Manjeet Thethi

SBS Hindi

Manjeet Tithi with Mr. George Lekasis - Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural commission

Manjeet Tithi with Mr. George Lekasis - Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural commission Source: Manjeet Tithi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 July 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 2 August 2016 at 10:25am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Anita Barar speaks with a Hindi teacher for senior students - Manjeet Thethi of Melbourne Tune in...

Published 26 July 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 2 August 2016 at 10:25am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Manjeet Thethi was awarded the 'Teacher of the year award'  in 2008 by V.S.L. This is the first time when a Hindi langugae teacher was given such honour.

Speaking with Anita Barar, Manjeet talks about importance of learning Hindi language.

SBS is running a Language competition.

The competition invites students as young as four through to Year 12 to express what learning a language mean to them.

The youngest students are asked to draw a picture while primary and high school participants are to submit a written response in a second language.

The inaugural SBS National Languages Competition accepts entries from June 20th to July 29th.

The theme is What does learning a language mean to you?

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds