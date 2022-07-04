Hindi News 04 July 2022: Rain-ravaged communities in Sydney to brace for worse flooding

Published 4 July 2022 at 6:44pm, updated 4 July 2022 at 6:49pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The flood emergency continues in New South Wales; More sanctions on Russia and more military aid for Ukraine after Anthony Albanese's first visit to Kyiv; Tennis legend Pat Cash criticises Nick Kyrgios for his controversial on-court antics and more.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.