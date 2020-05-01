SBS Hindi

Hindi News 1/5/20

SBS Hindi

Patricia Shea looks out from her bedroom window at Anglicare's Newmarch House aged care home

Patricia Shea looks out from her bedroom window at Anglicare's Newmarch House aged care home Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 May 2020 at 6:55pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this bulletin...** National Cabinet brings forward its consideration of the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions... ** Funerals held for two police officers killed in a crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway...** In India, positive Corona-virus cases exceed 35000 .

Published 1 May 2020 at 6:55pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts