Hindi News 19 May 2020

A barley field Source: AAP
Published 19 May 2020 at 5:46pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Australia sourcing new markets for its barley after China imposes an 80 per cent tarriff on imports.. ** The United States reiterates its criticism of the World Health Organisation... ** Indian states of Odissa and West Bengal prepare for evacuations as cyclone Amphan approaches their shores... and more news.
