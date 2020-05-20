SBS Hindi

HIndi News 20th May 2020

Sydney skies are clearer than they have been for years

Sydney skies are clearer than they have been for years

Published 20 May 2020 at 5:26pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** A global coronavirus inquiry officially backed by the World Health Assembly as China goes on the attack … ** The first major report tells the COVID-19 global-shutdown has affected our carbon emissions…** Indian Navy on "high alert” as Cyclone Amphan approaches Bengal … and more news…

