HIndi News 20th May 2020

Published 20 May 2020 at 5:26pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** A global coronavirus inquiry officially backed by the World Health Assembly as China goes on the attack … ** The first major report tells the COVID-19 global-shutdown has affected our carbon emissions…** Indian Navy on "high alert” as Cyclone Amphan approaches Bengal … and more news…
