Hindi School of Perth

SBS Radio has partnered with Community languages Australia and running a language completion .
The competion runs until Friday 29th July 2016
The competition is only open to students currently studying in CLA approved classes.
· All primary and secondary students can enter.
How to enter?
· Each student needs to submit either a drawing or answer the question:
What does learning [insert language] mean to you?
· There are 3 categories:
o 4-7 years (submit a drawing)
o 8-12 years (submit a max. 30 word message)
o 13-18 years (submit a max. 300 word message)
· CLA will choose 72 finalists around the country.
6 winners will receive an iPad mini each and be presented at an award ceremony at the National Languages Conference in Sydney in October.