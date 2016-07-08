Hindi School of Perth

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

SBS Radio has partnered with Community languages Australia and running a language completion .





The competion runs until Friday 29th July 2016





The competition is only open to students currently studying in CLA approved classes.





· All primary and secondary students can enter.





How to enter?





· Each student needs to submit either a drawing or answer the question:





What does learning [insert language] mean to you?





· There are 3 categories:





o 4-7 years (submit a drawing)





o 8-12 years (submit a max. 30 word message)





o 13-18 years (submit a max. 300 word message)





· CLA will choose 72 finalists around the country.











6 winners will receive an iPad mini each and be presented at an award ceremony at the National Languages Conference in Sydney in October.















