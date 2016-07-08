SBS Hindi

Hindi School of Perth

Pathshala Hindi School children receiving certificates from Minister for Multicultural affairs, Hon Mike Nahan.

Pathshala Hindi School children receiving certificates from Minister for Multicultural affairs, Hon Mike Nahan. Source: Rashmi Loylka

Published 8 July 2016 at 6:16pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 12:55pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
SBS National Language Competition is an exciting initiative to inspire young Australian to learn languages. Anita Barar speaks with Rashmi Loylka of Hindi School at Perth. Tune in...

SBS Radio has partnered with Community languages Australia and running a language completion .

The competion runs until Friday 29th July 2016

The competition is only open to students currently studying in CLA approved classes.

· All primary and secondary students can enter.

How to enter?

· Each student needs to submit either a drawing or answer the question:

What does learning [insert language] mean to you?

· There are 3 categories:

o 4-7 years (submit a drawing)

o 8-12 years (submit a max. 30 word message)

o 13-18 years (submit a max. 300 word message)

· CLA will choose 72 finalists around the country.

 

6 winners will receive an iPad mini each and be presented at an award ceremony at the National Languages Conference in Sydney in October.

 

 

