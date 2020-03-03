Hindu community divided over Josh Frydenberg's comments on Hinduism and Yoga

Treasurer Frydenberg took a jab at Labor’s idea of potentially pursuing a New Zealand-style “wellbeing budget” and made repeated clichéd references to Hindu practices and Yoga.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Nationals leader Michael McCormack and other senior Coalition leaders could be seen laughing alongside.





Highlights:





Labor party has slammed Treasurer Josh Frydenberg for his comments.

The liberal party defended Mr Frydenberg saying he “appropriately used humour to make a serious point”.

Mr Frydenberg, who is Jewish, has been outspoken in recent months about the need to curb anti-Semitism.







Many Hindus in Australia criticized Mr Frydenberg’s comments as “brazen, racist and Hindu-phobic”.





Hindu Council of Australia President Prakash Mehta said the minister should rethink his remarks and let Hindu community know if he regrets it.





“These comments are derisive and offensive not just to Hindus but thousands of those Australians too who practice yoga,” Mr Mehta told SBS Hindi .





“He conjured up Hindu stereotype and mocked at Hindu practices at the parliament which is a shrine of democracy. He used the floor of the house for exhibiting his derisive views, and others were laughing along with him. This is hurtful.”





However, some within the community believe a few remarks don’t affect their religious beliefs.





During the talkback on SBS Hindi program on Monday evening, Sydney-based Abhishek said, “I don’t find such comments offensive. My religion is not affected by anybody’s opinion. This does not mean what he said is correct, though.”





Labor MPs slam Treasurer for his anti-Hindu remarks

In the House of Representatives on Monday, Labor MP Michelle Rowland, who holds the western Sydney seat of Greenway, said she would not let the "offensive" comments "go unchecked”.





“As a regular feature as my role as the member for Greenway, I spend time with several hundred Australians of Hindu faith every week,” she said.





“I don’t care what juvenile or inane comments are employed by government MPs in this place. In fact, I expect it,” Ms Rowland said.





“But what I do care about … is the community that I represent.”











In a statement sent to SBS Hindi, Ms Rowland said, "The Treasurer’s comments were insulting to members of the Australian Hindu community, who are hard-working, decent and passionate people who just want their religious views respected."





"The overwhelming response I have received from Hindu Australians, including from the Hindu Council of Australia, is that the Treasurer’s comments were disrespectful and they are owed an explanation."





"Australians rightly expect their Parliamentarians to be sensitive to the deeply-held religious beliefs of others.



The Treasurer has failed to meet this expectation."





Her Labor colleagues, Julie Owens MP and Julian Hill MP too spoke out against Mr Frydenberg's speech in the Parliament on Monday.





Mr Frydenberg has since issued a statement saying, "The butt of the joke was Labor’s Jim Chalmers and his thought bubble of a well being budget. No offence was intended but of course I apologise for any offence taken.”





