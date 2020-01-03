Hindu temple gutted in bushfire

The devastating bushfires have destroyed a Hindu temple in New South Wales.





Sri Om Mata temple at Clarence near Lithgow was gutted after bushfires engulfed the region on December 21, last year.





Mr Jay Raman, President (New South Wales) of Hindu Council of Australia said the temple, managed by a trust, was destroyed when the bushfires got out of control in the Gospers mountain area.





Hindu temple destroyed in bushfire Source: supplied/ Jay Raman





"Bushfires started in Mount Wilson in the first week of December. We requested people to vacate the temple when the fire started moving towards the temple. The priest and other people were evacuated before a ball of fire hit the temple and destroyed it," Mr Raman told SBS Hindi .





Mr Raman said the temple was popular with tourists who visited the Blue Mountains area.





Mr Raman said the community was very disturbed by the havoc wrecked by the bushfires in the area.





Source: supplied/ Jay Raman





"Looks like God Shiva is doing his vigorous Tandva dance. Global warming is a major factor behind this, and the government is completely ignoring it. Yes, our government is doing many things, but clearly, it is not enough," Mr Raman said.





The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) says the total number of properties destroyed this fire season has reached to 1,365, with 501 homes damaged.



