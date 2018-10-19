SBS Hindi

Hindu temple vandalised in Sydney

Vandals have desecrated the Hindu temple Pandit Paras Ram Maharaj in Sydney.

Vandals have desecrated the Hindu temple Pandit Paras Ram Maharaj in Sydney. Source: SBS

Published 19 October 2018 at 12:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Hindus all over the world are celebrating the festival of Navratri and eagerly await Dushehra, the festival that signifies the victory of good over evil. During this auspicious festive season, the Bharatiya Hindu temple in Regent's Park Sydney has been vandalised. Images and idols have been broken but the spirit and faith of the community are not shattered. Tune in to hear the full report.

