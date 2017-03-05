HIV infection rates still rising for Asian men in Australia

A symbol of the fight against AIDS Source: AAP
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Though HIV infection rates in Australia are generally decreasing, thanks partly to advances in treatment and prevention, it is not the case for all groups. Rates have increased among Indigenous Australians and people from Asian backgrounds. A feature presented by Anita Barar
