SBS Hindi

HIV infection rates still rising for Asian men in Australia

SBS Hindi

A symbol of the fight against AIDS

A symbol of the fight against AIDS Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 March 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 6 March 2017 at 10:56am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Though HIV infection rates in Australia are generally decreasing, thanks partly to advances in treatment and prevention, it is not the case for all groups. Rates have increased among Indigenous Australians and people from Asian backgrounds. A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 5 March 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 6 March 2017 at 10:56am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023