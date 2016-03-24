'Holi Hai !!! ' - Breaking the barriers

With the efforts of Shri Bindeshwar Pathak who is a social reformer and founder of 'Sulabh International', widows experienced the touch of vibrant colours who otherwise remain draped in white.





It was a special 'Holi' as the hundred years old orthodox traditions started fading away amidst rainbow colours , innocent smiles and laughters.





"Padam Bhushan Bindeshwar Pathak managed to get everyone's consent so that these age old traditions could be broken down" , said well known media personality Mr. Sudhish Pachodi in Delhi.











Pakistani Hindus covered with coloured powder greet each other Source: Getty Images





(Image source- RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)





In Pakistan, leader of Muslim league (N) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani had proposed his motion asking to grant holidays to celebrate religious festivals of minorities group of Pakistan. It was accepted in the assembly with everyone's support.





Wishing a 'Happy Holi to everyone', Mr. Shariq Zaidi of Dawn News TV says, "Its a big change - a great step. It will create positive vibes and this sure is a great example."





















