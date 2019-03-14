Holi Hai....

Source: Holi / Festival of Colors 2013/flickr/ CC BY-SA 2.0
Holi is the festival of colour and love, but this time some unique traditional aspects been added to its Sydney celebration, like people can play Holi on the riverside, or enjoy playing Holi with the traditional and regional styles and there will be a comedy night as well.
