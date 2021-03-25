SBS Hindi

Gijia

Source: ANI/ K K Arora

Published 26 March 2021 at 9:31am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Gujia is an Indian sweet dish, particularly popular during the festival of Holi. It consists of maava, grated coconut, and dry nuts, folded into an outer cover made of all-purpose flour. The parcel shaped like a half-moon is deep-fried. Here’s an easy recipe.

Holi Ke Rang Gujia ke sung. Try this easy recipe of Gujia by Promila Gupta.

Ingredients:

Plain Flour- 4 cups

Ghee 2/3 cup

Milk -1/4 cup 

For the Stuffing:

Khoya 2 cups

Semolina 1 cup

Ghee 2 tbsp

Sugar 2 tbsp

2 cups cashew nuts coarsely chopped

100 gms sultanas chopped

50 gms cardamom powder

1tbsp desiccated coconut 

Method:

With the first three ingredients; flour, ghee, and milk make a hard dough, cover it and leave it aside.

Roast the Semolina and Khoya separately till light brown. Cool the mixture and mix in the other ingredients. Take a walnut size dough, roll it into a round roti of 4'' diameter. Add 2 tbsp of stuffing to the rounded roti piece. Fold over into a half-circle. Join the edges together and seal properly. Deep fry till golden brown. 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.

