Holi Ke Rang Gujia ke sung. Try this easy recipe of Gujia by Promila Gupta.
Ingredients:
Plain Flour- 4 cups
Ghee 2/3 cup
Milk -1/4 cup
For the Stuffing:
Khoya 2 cups
Semolina 1 cup
Ghee 2 tbsp
Sugar 2 tbsp
2 cups cashew nuts coarsely chopped
100 gms sultanas chopped
50 gms cardamom powder
1tbsp desiccated coconut
Method:
With the first three ingredients; flour, ghee, and milk make a hard dough, cover it and leave it aside.
Roast the Semolina and Khoya separately till light brown. Cool the mixture and mix in the other ingredients. Take a walnut size dough, roll it into a round roti of 4'' diameter. Add 2 tbsp of stuffing to the rounded roti piece. Fold over into a half-circle. Join the edges together and seal properly. Deep fry till golden brown.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.