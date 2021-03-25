Holi Ke Rang Gujia ke sung. Try this easy recipe of Gujia by Promila Gupta.





Ingredients:

Plain Flour- 4 cups





Advertisement

Ghee 2/3 cup





Milk -1/4 cup





For the Stuffing:

Khoya 2 cups





Semolina 1 cup





Ghee 2 tbsp





Sugar 2 tbsp





2 cups cashew nuts coarsely chopped





100 gms sultanas chopped





50 gms cardamom powder





1tbsp desiccated coconut





Method:

With the first three ingredients; flour, ghee, and milk make a hard dough, cover it and leave it aside.





Roast the Semolina and Khoya separately till light brown. Cool the mixture and mix in the other ingredients. Take a walnut size dough, roll it into a round roti of 4'' diameter. Add 2 tbsp of stuffing to the rounded roti piece. Fold over into a half-circle. Join the edges together and seal properly. Deep fry till golden brown.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.



