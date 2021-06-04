SBS Hindi

Home renovations to cost more as demand for construction materials outstrips supply

SBS Hindi

home builder package

Australia is experiencing a residential building boom driven by record low interest rates and the home builder grant. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2021 at 11:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Gareth Boreham, Felicity Ogilvie
Presented by Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS

Industry experts say demand for construction materials is outstripping supply, leaving consumers with longer and more expensive waits to get their home improvements done. The cost of renovations has increased almost 11 per cent in the March quarter to 2.84 billion dollars.

Published 4 June 2021 at 11:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Gareth Boreham, Felicity Ogilvie
Presented by Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Most Australians stranded overseas are in India, only three repatriation flights planned in June

Advertisement


READ MORE

'I am still in shock at losing both my parents within 20 days', says Indian-Australian woman



READ MORE

Australian health experts extend free mental health support to anxious Indian-Australians



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह