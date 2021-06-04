Home renovations to cost more as demand for construction materials outstrips supply

Published 4 June 2021 at 11:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Gareth Boreham, Felicity Ogilvie
Presented by Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Industry experts say demand for construction materials is outstripping supply, leaving consumers with longer and more expensive waits to get their home improvements done. The cost of renovations has increased almost 11 per cent in the March quarter to 2.84 billion dollars.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.