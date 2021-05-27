Australian health experts extend free mental health support to anxious Indian-Australians

The devastating effects of India’s second coronavirus wave have reverberated across the world, especially in countries with a large Indian diaspora. Australia being one of those, is currently home to an extremely stressed Indian community, many of whose loved ones have been impacted by the deadly virus.





Australia’s border closures continue to prevent them from reuniting with their loved ones, thereby heightening their anxiety.





To help them handle this crisis better, Western Sydney Health has started a free helpline that provides mental health support to the Indian-Australian community.





Dr Ankur Srivastava, a psychiatrist at Sydney’s Westmead Hospital, says that while the situation in most parts of Australia is under control, what's happening in India can put the Indian community under a lot of stress.





“It is very important that we talk to someone and take care of our mental well-being. Usually, people go for mental support when it is too late. Mental illness is like any other disease when needs to be cured in time,” Dr Srivastava advises in an interview with SBS Hindi. Dr. Ankur Shrivastava from Westmead hospital Source: Supplied by Dr. Ankur Shrivastava Dealing with COVID-19 can be very difficult as very little is known about the disease. Patients and families have familiarised themselves with its ways only by suffering from it.





Therefore, Dr Shrivastava says it is challenging to provide counselling to those concerned about COVID-19.





“Every day, we get new information about this disease. But avoiding negative news and talking to someone can certainly help,” he adds.





Those in need of mental health support can call 02-88906577 from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 5 pm.





If you’d like to a counsellor about mental health issues anywhere in Australia, you can call the following helplines:





Lifeline Australia 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1800 512 348

Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

To listen to this podcast in Hindi, click on the audio icon inside the picture at the top of the page.





To listen to this podcast in Hindi, click on the audio icon inside the picture at the top of the page.











