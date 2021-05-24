Parents seek answers as more people arrive from India

Published 24 May 2021 at 7:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Felicity Ogilve
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Australian parents are asking the Morrison government about its plan to bring back their stranded children in India as the second repatriation flight from the coronavirus ravaged South Asian country landed in Darwin on Sunday. Parents are making desperate pleas to strangers for accompanying their children on flights.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.