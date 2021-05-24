SBS Hindi

Parents seek answers as more people arrive from India

SBS Hindi

At least six repatriation flights from India to Australia now expected from 15 May.

Second repatriation flight from India arrives in Australia. Source: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 May 2021 at 7:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Felicity Ogilve
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

Australian parents are asking the Morrison government about its plan to bring back their stranded children in India as the second repatriation flight from the coronavirus ravaged South Asian country landed in Darwin on Sunday. Parents are making desperate pleas to strangers for accompanying their children on flights.

Published 24 May 2021 at 7:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Felicity Ogilve
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

The fastest way to Australian permanent residency

Advertisement


READ MORE

'He was my virtual guru', Indian-Canadian pays tribute to Indian classical music maestro Pt Rajan Mishra who died of COVID-19



READ MORE

‘India, we are with you’: SBS Radiothon Appeal to raise funds for India’s COVID crisis



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह