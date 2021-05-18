SBS Hindi

India’s COVID crisis leaves new orphans at risk of child trafficking

SBS Hindi

.Underprivileged children wearing face masks attend morning prayerat Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school at Slum area outskirts of Jammu, India

Underprivileged children wearing face masks attend morning prayer at a school in India. Source: AP Photo/Channi Anand

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2021 at 11:22am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Pooja Trivedi
Source: SBS

Indian authorities and activists are concerned about social media messages related to orphans of the coronavirus victims. Anurag Kundu, from the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, says while some could be posted in ignorance or goodwill, hidden among them may also be cases of trafficking and “sales” of children.

Published 18 May 2021 at 11:22am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Pooja Trivedi
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

Victoria’s oldest Hindu temple gets new kitchen with government funding

Advertisement


READ MORE

‘We are worried’, international student lists concerns for PM Morrison



READ MORE

'Skilled permanent residents contribute more tax revenue than they take away:' New study



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह