India’s COVID crisis leaves new orphans at risk of child trafficking

Indian authorities and activists are concerned about social media messages related to orphans of the coronavirus victims. Anurag Kundu, from the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, says while some could be posted in ignorance or goodwill, hidden among them may also be cases of trafficking and “sales” of children.
Published 18 May 2021 at 11:22am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Pooja Trivedi
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.