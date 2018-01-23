How does it feel to become an Australian citizen?

SBS Hindi

John Fernandez and his family

Source: John

Published 23 January 2018 at 2:43pm, updated 23 January 2018 at 3:12pm
By Harita Mehta
Sydney-based John Fernandez and his family are becoming Australian citizens on 26th January. The family shared their feelings with SBS Hindi.

26th January brings a lot of emotions for Indians living in Australia. India's Republic Day and Australia Day is the day when both countries celebrate its culture & traditions. One of the attractions on this day is Australia's Citizenship ceremony where many immigrants become Australian citizens.

 SBS Hindi spoke to Sydney-based John Fernandez and his family about their feelings on becoming Australian citizens. 

John Fernandez and his family
Source: John


"There are mixed feelings. I am excited and happy about getting my citizenship but also sad for letting go of my Indian citizenship. It would have been wonderful to have dual citizenship, said Mr. Fernandez."

Mrs. Fernandez describes the whole process as long and challenging at times. "it's been a long journey. Initially, there were some difficulties which a migrant mostly faces, but with time we got settled very well and made good friends. Australia gave us warmth and respect," says Mrs. Fernandez.

John & Wilma says they particularly miss Indian street food, Auto-rickshaws and their relatives. Wilma thinks that Indian community in Australia would not let her miss Indian festivals as they celebrate them traditionally.

John Fernandez and his family
Source: John


Their young daughter, 8-year-old Tiana says she likes outdoor sports and adventure activities in Australia, whereas her little sister Swedel (6 years) says, " I like Australia because I have lots of friends and there are beaches where I can swim and can make sand castles, and there are parks to play in and also fun to ride my bike."

The family will wear blue Australian dresses and will have Indian food to celebrate their new beginning in Australia.

