How does one get blood cancer?

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Australians are diagnosed with cancer. Out of these cases around 10 per cent are cases of blood cancer like leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.





On World Cancer Day on February 4th, Melbourne based Dr Bhaumik Shah explains specific function of different types of blood cells.





"Red blood cells carry oxygen, White blood cells help fight and prevent infection and Platelets help the blood to clot in case of any injury," he explains.





He says Blood cancer develops when blood cells aren’t made properly.





"It comes alive either at a place where blood is formed or where it is screened," he says.





So what is Blood Cancer?

We often hear the term Blood Cancer but are unable to visualise what it could be.





Dr Shah explains about the three kinds of blood cancers.





"Leukaemia is due to the excessive growth of white blood cells in the blood. This can also be called liquid cancer.





"Lymphoma is when lymph glands (lymph nodes) grow big either due to an infection or due to lymphocyte tumour. It is a Cancer that develops in the lymphatic system from cells called lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infection.





"And Myeloma is a type of Cancer that begins in the blood’s plasma cells, a type of white blood cell in the bone marrow."





Dr Shah says that while the researchers continue to find out the causes of increased cases of cancer, there could be a mix of contributing factors.





Like some environmental reasons, therapy concerns e.g. radiation for diagnosis or for treatments etc. which might be adding up to the risk of Blood cancer. He adds that it is known that exposure to few chemicals does cause the chances of Leukaemia.





The Leukaemia Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Bill Petch says almost 13,000 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer every year, and the number will probably continue to rise at that 30 per cent rate.





Dr Shah says that a better understanding of blood cancer is vital.





"A simple routine blood test is the first diagnostic step. Excessive fatigue, unusual blood flow from gums while brushing or from nose, longer lasting bruise, blood unable to clot itself, any lump formation without any infection, excessive sweat for no reason or is in a grip of continuous fever (often referred as bone fever) are few common symptoms which should not be ignored if experienced for more than 2 weeks. One must check with the doctor," he recommends.











Though Blood cancer is mostly found in children, it can come up with age too.





Dr Shah says that if early medical attention is given for symptoms, diagnosis and treatment can help change the condition.





"Acute Leukaemia is usually found in children but the silver lining in this dark cloud is that the majority of childhood Leukaemia is curable," he adds.



