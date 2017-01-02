SBS Hindi

How Ganpat Yadav helped beggers to be farmers

Published 2 January 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 12:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Meet the Engineer Who Chucked His Well-Paying Career to Help Beggars Become Farmers! Ganpat Krishna Yadav could have held on to a lucrative job. Instead, he chose to set up an organic farm in Jaipur with the focused intention of providing employment opportunities to beggars.

Available in other languages


