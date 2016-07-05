How Influential Was The Multicultural Vote?

Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek in Penrith Source: AAP
Published 5 July 2016 at 4:31pm, updated 6 July 2016 at 1:10pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many of the marginal seats that the Labor party claimed at Saturday's election have a high percentage of migrants living there. And as ... reports, questions are being asked about whether the coalition spent enough time or money cultivating the migrant vote. The marginal seat of Lindsay in Sydney's west was won by Labor's Emma Husar with a swing of 4 and a half percent. Just like the seats of Macquarie and Macarthur - all areas that have a high multicultural population.
