How real is this Long Stay Parent Visa proposal?

site_197_Hindi_560152.JPG

Published 24 September 2016 at 6:16pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
After the announcement by the federal government SBS Hindi talked to Indian Australian Community leaders who have been campaigning about this issue for over a year now.Mr Sanjay Sethi felt it is high time to address the community needs; however Mr Amit Singh is little disappointed with the Government proposal.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports………….

