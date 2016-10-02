How to become a successful freelance Kitchen renovator

A kitchen renovator must pay attention to specific need of a clients in general. Also it is very important that client's cultural needs too are kept in mind.





Talking with Anita Barar, Lalit Mittal says, "for example, Indian cooking produces lot of oil vapours, needs good, effective exhaust system. Hence, a renovator must explain the need about good exhaust ventilation to its Indian clients."











Source: Lalit Mittal











A Kitchen renovator must list clients requirements, work space sequence, kitchen layout. It should allow lot of storage-preferably a walk in pantry in Indian context for grocery, masala.





He should also ensure the kitchen has a flow, functional layout and is consistent with clients cooking style- like it has sufficient benchtop work space, fridge, cooking, wash basin, storage etc.





Kitchen renovator should help client in selection of appliances and also the colour scheme.











It can be a very challenging for a Kitchen renovator as one is in constant competition with bigger names in the field. Customers do get influenced by project display homes. So it becomes kitchen renovators job to provide with affordable and user friendly ideas to match the trend.





Lalit Mittal says, "Architect / kitchen renovator needs to keep up to date with latest trends/finishes in kitchen, splashbacks, appliances , latest style etc. As some customers like French provincial, some like dated."





He further adds that it requires coordination of many trades and services: requiring selection of appliances, selection of cooking (gas/electric), selection of lighting, requires coordination with cabinet makers, electrician, plumber, tiler.





Finally Lalit Mittal's advice is , "A good kitchen must not be looked at in isolation but from architects point of view it must be well laid out in the context of the entire house layout."











Tune in to pod cast to hear the conversation.





