How to deal with Cyberterrorism?

Cyber Terrorism Source: Getty Images
Published 28 July 2016 at 4:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In a world which is so digitally connected and where flow of information is almost instantaneous, what are the challenges in dealing with CyberTerrorism? The world has witnessed radicalized groups using the Internet as a tool for propaganda and recruitment. To know more we spoke to cybercrime and cyberterrorism analyst and Faculty at India's National Law Institute Astitwa Bhargava on this issue.
Published 28 July 2016 at 4:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share