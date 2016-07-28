SBS Hindi

How to deal with Cyberterrorism?

SBS Hindi

Cyber Terrorism

Cyber Terrorism Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 July 2016 at 4:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In a world which is so digitally connected and where flow of information is almost instantaneous, what are the challenges in dealing with CyberTerrorism? The world has witnessed radicalized groups using the Internet as a tool for propaganda and recruitment. To know more we spoke to cybercrime and cyberterrorism analyst and Faculty at India's National Law Institute Astitwa Bhargava on this issue.

Published 28 July 2016 at 4:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds