SBS Hindi

How To Fill The Census Form 2016

SBS Hindi

Census Form

Census Form Source: ABS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 July 2016 at 6:51pm, updated 12 August 2016 at 11:07am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filling The Census Form is Compulsory!The 2016 census on August 9 will be Australias biggest ever survey.The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) expects to count twenty-four million people from more than two hundred countries speaking over three hundred languagesRun every five years, the census identifies key characteristics of the population to help plan for the countrys future. And this year most people will complete it online.For more information visit www.census.abs.gov.au To request a paper form call 1300 214 531If you need a translator call 13 14 50.

Published 20 July 2016 at 6:51pm, updated 12 August 2016 at 11:07am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds