How to handle children’s rebellious and disrespectful behaviour?

Ruchi Motial-Suri, owner of Success Culture, specializes in organizing workshops on Positive Parenting in Australia.





Ruchi says that a key part of parenting is handling rebellious and disrespectful behaviour in children.





She says that it is normal for children to show tantrums, rebellion, and disrespectful behaviour.





“We have all done this. It is part of growing-up,” adds Ruchi.





But, this behaviour can be resolved through patience and communication.





Ruchi Motial-Suri Source: Ruchi Motial-Suri





Further, recent migrants often see that their children are demotivated in new surroundings.





Ruchi says communication can be used as a tool to handle such situations and build confidence.





To know more about positive parenting methods on how to handle rebellious and disrespectful behaviour in children, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Ruchi Motial-Suri of Success Culture (www.successculture.com).



