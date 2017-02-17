SBS Hindi

How to make a Healing Garden

SBS Hindi

Charles Solomon

Charles Solomon Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:18am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Kimberly Gillen
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Your garden can deliver a lot more than just outdoor decoration. Charles Solomon is an Indigenous plant consultant and founder of Garawana Creative. He shares tips on how we can incorporate Aboriginal knowledge into our garden to enhance our holistic wellbeing. Tune to a feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 17 February 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:18am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Kimberly Gillen
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Most of us can attest to the fact that being outdoors feels rejuvenating and it turns out science actually backs that up.

 

Research has shown that three to five minutes of looking at trees, flowers or water can induce a relaxation response and reduce anger, anxiety and pain.

 

In addition, a study of hospital patients found those who had a bed that looked out of windows towards leafy trees had shorter hospital stays and required less pain medication than those staring at blank walls.

 

While any garden is a 'good' garden, Charles Solomon , who specialises in native Australian botany, land management, conservation and ecosystems, says that using Aboriginal knowledge when planting a garden can increase its healing power.

 

Creating your own healing garden can enhance the local ecosystem as well as attract special visitors.

 

Solomon recommends growing your own bush medicine.

 

He suggests starting with a tea tree. And native plants like bushy coastal banksia flowers can do more than add colour into a garden. Lomandra longifolia, also known as basket grass is Solomon's other favourite - it grows easily all over Australia and can be used for craft and hydration.

 

For centuries Aboriginal people have used native plants to tell dreamtime stories, and Solomon loves using local stories to make gardens with multiple layers.

For more Indigenous content visit sbs.com.au/topics/walk with us

 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023