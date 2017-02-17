How to make a Healing Garden

Most of us can attest to the fact that being outdoors feels rejuvenating and it turns out science actually backs that up.











Research has shown that three to five minutes of looking at trees, flowers or water can induce a relaxation response and reduce anger, anxiety and pain.











In addition, a study of hospital patients found those who had a bed that looked out of windows towards leafy trees had shorter hospital stays and required less pain medication than those staring at blank walls.











While any garden is a 'good' garden, Charles Solomon , who specialises in native Australian botany, land management, conservation and ecosystems, says that using Aboriginal knowledge when planting a garden can increase its healing power.











Creating your own healing garden can enhance the local ecosystem as well as attract special visitors.











Solomon recommends growing your own bush medicine.











He suggests starting with a tea tree. And native plants like bushy coastal banksia flowers can do more than add colour into a garden. Lomandra longifolia, also known as basket grass is Solomon's other favourite - it grows easily all over Australia and can be used for craft and hydration.











For centuries Aboriginal people have used native plants to tell dreamtime stories, and Solomon loves using local stories to make gardens with multiple layers.





