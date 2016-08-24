How to set-up photography and filmmaking business?

Available in other languages

Amna Irshad always dreamt of moving to Australia and setting-up her own independent business in the entertainment industry!





She says that “With a love of painting and teaching, I taught painting on different satellite channels which were broadcast worldwide.”





She also ventured into candle making, oil paintings, set designing, and even making a 3D animation movie.







Amna says that after migrating to Australia, she realised that initially there were lesser opportunities in her field.





“So I took up makeup, something I had some experience in,” adds Amna.







Amna has assisted with a team of photographers, actors/ models working on ad shoots, bridal makeup, etc.







Once Amna got her foot in the entertainment industry in Australia, she started acting in small roles for TV and film.





To improve her acting and filmmaking skills, Amna also joined a one year part-time acting course at Verve Studio in 2007 in Melbourne.





“It helped me get a few extra parts in five episodes of Neighbours and as an actor in a music video and a scene in a Hollywood movie, Killer Elite, staring Dominic, Clive Oven and Robert De Niro,” says Amna.







To know more about the small business of photography and filmmaking, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Amna Irshad.





Amna Irshad Source: Amna Irshad









