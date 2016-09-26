How to start your own migration agency in Australia

Available in other languages

Sometimes people feel that rather than being employed for someone else it is better to start own business or be self-employed.





But starting your own business often requires a lot of monetary commitment.





There are many small businesses that require just a keen eye for detail, experience in handling people, and motivation to learn new things.





One such small business that can be started from home is a migration agency.





"It is very easy and flexible. Most of the applications you can do online - so you can have clients all around the world."

Anyone can attain a Graduate Certificate in Australian Migration Law and Practice, with the course often ranging from 6 months to 12 months, from any major Australian university or institution accredited by the Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA).





Most classes are scheduled outside of normal business hours or are online.





Working as a Registered Migration Agent (RMA) means assisting clients and helping them migrate (study or work) to Australia.





According to the Migration Institute of Australia , registration is governed by the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA), and requirements include:





Being at least 18 years of age; Being of “good character”; Being an Australian citizen or permanent resident, or New Zealand citizen with a special category visa; and​ Hold a current Australian legal practicing certificate or a Graduate Certificate in Australian Migration Law and Practice.

Once you have started a migration agency, Seema Chauhan tells SBS Punjabi, you can use web presence, social media presence, and word of mouth to promote this small business.





Chauhan is a Gold Coast-based Registered Migration Agent, who is also associated with RizeUp Australia, a community-driven organisation dedicated to supporting the victims of domestic and family violence.





"I'm a migration expert for an organisation called RizeUp Australia - a community based organisation that helps domestic and family violence victims," Chauhan explains.





"I give them advice on where they can find further help in their unique cases, or I assist with the Hindi speaking victims."





RizeUp Australia poster Source: RizeUp Australia





As to the benefits of becoming a migration agent, Chauhan says it's a very convenient type of business to run.





"It is very easy and flexible," says Chahun.





"Most of the applications you can do online - so you can have clients all around the world," says Chauhan.





Chauhan says that in addition to the business benefits, that helping or giving back to community should also be a priority.





"It is very important to be very ethical in this business," she says.





"Migration agents have to charge reasonable prices."





Not an industry to get into for the money, Chauhan points to the fee structure information that is available on the MARA website as the best guide for ethical and reasonable prices to charge for those getting started in the industry.





While Chauhan gains the financial benefit of making her living out of being a migration agent, for her it's all about helping the community - hence her involvement with RizeUp and work with domestic violence victims.





"As a migration agent, this is my way of giving back to the community because it is a very important cause at the moment," says Chauhan.





To know more about starting your own migration agency business from home with minimum costs, listen to Seema Chauhan's full interview with Amit Sarwal SBS Hindi (spoken in English and Hindi) above.





Seema Chauhan Source: Seema Chauhan



