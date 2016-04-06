How was PM Modi's Saudi Arabia visit strategically significant?

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia Source: Narendra Modi Facebook
Published 6 April 2016 at 8:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Saudi Arabia ending his three nation tour which included Belgium and the US where he attended the US Nuclear summit. But how important was this visit specially from a strategic point of view? To get an overview of the new dimensions of the India-Saudi Arabia relations we spoke to International Affairs analyst and Chairman at JNU's Centre for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament (CIPOD) Professor Swaran Singh.
Published 6 April 2016 at 8:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share